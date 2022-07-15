Mask Usage Dwindles on Buses and Subways Despite MTA Requirement, Even Amid COVID Surge

COVID cases are surging in New York City and throughout the country, fueled by the omicron BA.5 subvariant. Though the cases are less severe, the soaring case count is alarming — although fewer people appear to be masking up to protect themselves and others.

Anyone who has ridden the bus or the subway recently has noticed for sure, as the number of people who are masked has decline, and is almost less than those who are still wearing them — even though it is still required.

"Masks continue to be required in public transit pursuant to a determination by the New York State Department of Health that has no expiration date," an MTA spokesperson told NBC New York.

The MTA is one of only three transit systems requiring masks. The others being the PATH train, and Milwaukee. However, the MTA has removed paper signs and posters that promote mask use. Digital displays promoting mask wearing are still being shown at some stations, and audio announcements are being made as well.

"I know there's signs being removed, but there are still announcements on the system," Mayor Eric Adams said Friday.

When asked what he does when he encounters non-compliance, Adams said he does say something.

"I always talk to them and say put on a mask. The challenge we are having is COVID fatigue," he said.

Some riders said that the realization that recent COVID waves, like the current one, have not been as deadly as earlier rounds, giving commuters a false sense of security.

"People just don't want to follow the rules, people are sick of this," said subway rider Cynthia, from the Bronx. "And they say 'I'm not gonna get it,' until they get it."

MTA volunteers in yellow shirts were at subway stations, in train cars and on buses handing out masks to riders, reminding them that the protective equipment is mandatory. NBC New York's Andrew Siff reports.

City health data shows the rapid increase in COVID cases, with more than 1,000 per day in the last week alone.

"We are not out of the woods, we have a new variant in the city," Adams said.

The mayor said that in coming days, health teams may return to subway stations during rush hour to once again hand out masks.