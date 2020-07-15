Mary Trump Has a Message for the President: ‘Resign'

Mary Trump has just released “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man"

 Mary Trump says that if she were in the Oval Office today, she would call on President Donald Trump, her uncle, to resign from office.

That’s a much different message than the one she relayed to him in April 2017 when she visited the White House.

In an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos to promote her new tell-all book about Trump, Mary Trump said that when she was in the Oval Office four months into her uncle’s presidency, she told him, “Don’t let them get you down.”

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

