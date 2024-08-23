NJ police officer busted for shoplifting while on duty, cops say

No one is above the law, as they say -- even if they're wearing it.

A 25-year-old police officer in Paterson, New Jersey, has been arrested on a shoplifting charge for allegedly stealing $66.97 worth of clothing from a Marshalls where he was working an overtime security shift this week.

According to police, the 25-year-old was arrested in Totowa Thursday. He is also accused of official misconduct.

Prosecutors say the officer allegedly was on an overtime shift when he took several clothing items into an employee bathroom and removed the packaging or price tags. Then he allegedly walked out without paying.

It wasn't immediately clear how long he had been with the Paterson Police Department.