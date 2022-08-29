Marshal Serving Eviction Order Met By Protestors, Ax-Wielding Person at CT Home

Two people were taken into custody outside a Connecticut home on Monday, one for "menacing" officers with an ax, amid a large confrontation where a group was protesting a formal eviction order, authorities said.

Norwalk police said a Connecticut Marshal had arrived at the residence on Sylvester Court around 9 a.m. to serve an eviction order. The lone official encountered a group "interfering with his ability to perform his duties," police added.

Additional officers were dispatched to the street to assist. Some time after their arrival, two people apprehended for interfering.

One of those individuals, police said, was "menacing" officers with an ax. No injuries were reported in the confrontation.

"It is important to note that all other protesters and bystanders were very peaceful. We thank them for their cooperation and the area residents for their understanding," a statement from the department read.

Officials were expected to share additional details at an afternoon press conference.