Married NJ High School Teacher Accused of Giving 4-Year-Old Pot

The child was unable to stand and had to be taken to a hospital

A 30-year-old married high school teacher from New Jersey has been arrested for allegedly giving a 4-year-old child pot -- enough that the child had to be taken to a hospital, unable to stand.

The child was taken to a hospital on Tuesday, officials said Friday. Medical tests indicated that tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the main psychoactive compound in cannabis, was present in the child’s body. Teaneck police determined the child had been in the custody of Avi Mandel, also of Teaneck, at the time the substance was consumed.

Mandel was arrested later that day on charges of child endangerment, marijuana possession and narcotics possession. His relationship to the child wasn't immediately clear, nor was it known if Mandel had retained an attorney.

He was released from custody pending a first court appearance in Hackensack. No update on the child's condition was immediately available Friday.

