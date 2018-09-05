An argument between a husband and wife who were both armed with knives ended fatally Wednesday morning.

Police say they were called to a domestic violence incident in Parkchester about 3 a.m. Wednesday. The adult daughter of the woman involved called police after coming home to find her mom and stepfather arguing, and seeing her stepfather get on top of her mother, police said.

By the time police arrived to the home on Metropolitan Avenue in the Bronx, both the husband and the wife had been stabbed.

The wife was taken to hospital with stab wounds to the body, where she died about an hour later. She has been identified as Natasha Roberts, 46.

Police said it appeared the husband had been stabbed by the wife. The 52-year-old was taken to Jacobi Hospital with stabs wounds to the body and head and is in a stable condition.

The husband has charges pending, police said. The investigation is ongoing.