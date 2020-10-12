Schools

Marist Extends Lockdown After Maskless Party Leads to COVID-19 Cases

Marist announced the initial lockdown Thursday after learning of COVID-19 cases stemming from a weekend off-campus gathering held without masks or social distancing; it later extended the restrictions

Marist College is holding classes remotely, suspending activities, barring visitors and keeping students on its Hudson River campus through Tuesday after an off-campus gathering resulted in multiple cases of COVID-19.

Marist announced the initial lockdown Thursday after learning of COVID-19 cases stemming from a weekend off-campus gathering held without masks or social distancing. The college, which did not specify the number of positive cases, extended the restrictions for a few more days on Sunday.

The college of more than 6,000 students said it was conducting multiple rounds of targeted COVID-19 student testing and had instituted “a precautionary temporary quarantine” at its Fulton Townhouses.

“While our success in managing this situation in the first six weeks of the semester is a testament to our work together, this recent turn of events serves as a critical reminder: COVID-19 is still a threat to the campus and the larger community, and must be taken seriously,” college administrators said in a web post.

A growing number of colleges have switched to remote classes or tightened rules in recent weeks to try to slow the spread of the virus.

