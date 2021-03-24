NY Marijuana Legalization Deal Agreed On, Bill to Be Introduced in Albany: Sources

A marijuana legalization deal has been agreed upon for New York and could be introduced Wednesday night in Albany, according to legislative sources.

The bill will be put to vote as soon as next week. State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said that they are hoping to get language finalized on parts of the bill "in the next day or so." She also said there had been an "impasse" regarding impaired driving, but believes that they have found a solution there.

During a press conference Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo alluded to the legalization of cannabis as one of his main priorities -- not only as a means to generate revenue, but also as a logistical decision since neighboring New Jersey and Massachusetts have voted to legalize marijuana.

Legislation to set up a recreational marijuana marketplace in the Garden State, decriminalize cannabis and loosen penalties for underage possession of the drug and alcohol was signed into law last month by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, more than three months after voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot question to legalize adult use of the drug.

The Democrat-led Assembly and Senate passed the last-minute measure in February to ease penalties on underage possession of both alcohol and marijuana as a way to secure Murphy's signature on legislation they had sent him in December.