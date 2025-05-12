New Jersey

Maple Shade, NJ, man allegedly filmed sexual acts with dogs, shared child porn

Law enforcement officials in Burlington County have charged Hunter Roy, 26, of Maple Shade, after he, allegedly, filmed himself sexually abusing dogs and shared over 9,000 files of child porn online

By Hayden Mitman

Editor's Note: This story contains content that may be disturbing to some readers.

A 26-year-old Maple Shade, New Jersey man has been charged with possession and distribution of child pornography, animal cruelty and other offenses after he, allegedly, shared over 9,000 files containing child pornography online and filmed himself sexually abusing two dogs.

On Monday, law enforcement officials in Burlington County announced the arrest and charges against Hunter Roy, 26, of Maple Shade.

According to police, Roy was arrested on Thursday, May 8, 2025, following an investigation into his online activities after officials received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

An investigation, police claim, revealed that Roy had shared more than 9,000 files containing depictions of child sexual abuse -- child pornography -- online and was allegedly communicating in a sexual manner and sharing child pornography with an underage boy.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

Further, officials said that investigators discovered recordings that Roy had, allegedly, made of himself engaging in sexual acts with a Rottweiler and a small dog. He then traded these videos online in order to receive other materials depicting people having sex with animals, officials claim.

Roy has been arrested and is in police custody at the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing.

