‘Many People' May Have Been Exposed to COVID-19 at NY Church, Officials Warn

Authorities in Westchester County are warning that a priest and staff member at a local church who tested positive for COVID-19 may have exposed "many people" to the virus over four days of services.

The alert from the Westchester County Department of Health identifies Holy Innocents Catholic Church on Bedford Road in Pleasantville as the potential exposure site.

Anyone who attended the following services must quarantine, as required by the New York State Department of Health, for 14 days from the date of their last church visit whether they have had a negative COVID-19 test or not:

Aug. 24 – Morning Mass

Aug. 25 – Morning Mass

Aug. 29 – First Communion Ceremonies

Aug. 30 – All Masses, Except for the 9 a.m. Mass

Contacts of contacts, meaning secondary exposed people, are currently not at risk and do not have to quarantine, health officials said.

Westchester County says it's working closely with the Church, the Archdiocese of New York, the Pleasantville School District and the Village on the investigation.