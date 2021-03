The body of a man in his 30s was found floating in a pond in Manhattan's Morningside Park on Sunday, police said.

The fully clothed body was spotted shortly before 9 a.m. floating face down in a pond inside the park at West 114th Street, a police spokesperson said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name was not immediately released.

The medical examiner's office will determine the man's cause of death.