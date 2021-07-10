Bronx

Manhunt for Escaped Inmate Puts NYC Jail on Lockdown

A Bronx jail was put under lockdown Saturday morning after officials discovered an inmate escaped the facility

Police car lights flashing
SHUTTERSTOCK

A manhunt was triggered early Saturday morning for an escaped prisoner discovered missing from a Bronx jail around 4:30 a.m.

Police say a call was made around 7:15 a.m. for a missing prisoner in his 30s who escaped from the Vernon C. Bain Center in Hunts Point. The NYC Department of Correction confirmed that a prisoner at the barge facility had indeed escaped.

"This morning, at the Vernon C. Bain Center (VCBC) in the Bronx, it was determined that an individual in custody was missing from his assigned housing area. Our Correction Intelligence Bureau immediately began working around-the-clock with our law enforcement partners at multiple levels," Peter Thorne, DOC spokesperson, said.

Correction officers first noticed the missing inmate, 30-year-old David Mordukhaev, around 4:30 a.m., an official said. The facility was then placed under lockdown.

"A thorough investigation into how this occurred is underway to ensure that this does not happen again, and disciplinary action, if warranted, will be taken at the conclusion of the investigation," the DOC spokesperson added.

