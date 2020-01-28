FDNY

Manhole Fire in Brooklyn Leaves 2 People in Serious Condition

Chopper 4

Two people are in serious condition after a manhole fire erupted in Brooklyn Tuesday morning.

The FDNY received a call about the fire located at 1905 Bayridge Parkway shortly before 10 a.m.

Two people were taken to Staten Island North in serious condition, according to the FDNY. It is unclear if they were working in the manhole or if they were passersby.

It is also unknown if there were any evacuations in the immediate area.

Chopper 4 was over the scene were intense flames could be seen roaring from the manhole. Aerial images also show what appears to be construction or maintenance work in the intersection where the manhole fire broke out.

This is a developing story.

