Manhattan's Population is Returning After Pandemic Plunge. Other Boroughs, Not So Much

Remember all those people who said New York City would never recover from the pandemic? Yea, that didn't happen, no even close.

New data shows that Manhattan is rebounding from its population dip during the COVID-19 pandemic. Numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau show the borough's population increased by more than 17,000 people in 2022.

That uptick comes after the borough saw a population decline of more than 98,000 in 2021.

However, it's not such good news in some of the other boroughs.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The population is continuing to plunge in Queens the most. The borough saw more than 50,000 peope leave from 2021-2022, according to the Census Bureau.

In Brooklyn, nearly 47,000 have left. In the Bronx, data shows the population has dipped by more than 41,000.