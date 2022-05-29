Manhattanhenge Is Back This Weekend. Here's the Best Time to Catch the Spectacle

Get your cameras ready, Manhattanhenge is back.

Memorial Day weekend marks the return of the New York City spectacle when the setting sun aligns with the city's east and west numbered streets.

Storm Team 4 says Sunday night will be gorgeous and the perfect opportunity to catch the first night of the event. It's also only a "half" Manhattanhenge.

The full show arrives Monday evening around 8:20 p.m.

Should be a gorgeous night for #Manhattanhenge. Try to get in place well ahead of sunset, and stick to wide/flat avenues for the best views! #NYC pic.twitter.com/cbJAPiKSYV — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) May 29, 2022

If you’re wondering what exactly Manhattanhenge is, it is a solar phenomenon that happens twice a year when the sun aligns perfectly with the midtown Manhattan street grid.

The infrequent event prompts New Yorkers to flood the streets to catch a glimpse and photograph the one-of-a-kind Big Apple sunset.

The best area to witness Manhattanhenge is along wide and clear cross streets in Manhattan, including:

14th Street

23rd Street

34th Street

42nd Street

57th Street

Can't make this weekend's viewing? No worries, the next chance to catch Manhattanhenge will be July 11 and 12.