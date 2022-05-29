manhattanhenge

Manhattanhenge Is Back This Weekend. Here's the Best Time to Catch the Spectacle

NBC Universal, Inc.

Get your cameras ready, Manhattanhenge is back.

Memorial Day weekend marks the return of the New York City spectacle when the setting sun aligns with the city's east and west numbered streets.

Storm Team 4 says Sunday night will be gorgeous and the perfect opportunity to catch the first night of the event. It's also only a "half" Manhattanhenge.

The full show arrives Monday evening around 8:20 p.m.

If you’re wondering what exactly Manhattanhenge is, it is a solar phenomenon that happens twice a year when the sun aligns perfectly with the midtown Manhattan street grid.

The infrequent event prompts New Yorkers to flood the streets to catch a glimpse and photograph the one-of-a-kind Big Apple sunset.

The best area to witness Manhattanhenge is along wide and clear cross streets in Manhattan, including:

  • 14th Street
  • 23rd Street
  • 34th Street
  • 42nd Street
  • 57th Street

Spectacular Shots of Manhattanhenge 2018

Can't make this weekend's viewing? No worries, the next chance to catch Manhattanhenge will be July 11 and 12.

This article tagged under:

manhattanhengeNew York City
