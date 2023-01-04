sex crimes

Manhattan Subway Rape Thwarted by Good Samaritan, Cops Say

Cops say a good Samaritan intervened and helped the woman get to a different train car

By NBC New York Staff

The NYPD says it apprehended a man who allegedly tried to rape a woman on a Manhattan subway on New Year's Day, then fled at a midtown stop when a good Samaritan intervened, authorities say.

According to police, the stranger followed the 18-year-old victim onto a southbound 2 train as it was leaving the 125th Street station just before 10 p.m. Sunday. He allegedly exposed himself to her and tried to rape her as the subway pulled into 72nd Street, but a good Samaritan intervened and helped the woman get to another train car.

The suspect stayed aboard the train until 42nd Street. They're not sure where he went after that but law enforcement officials confirmed Wednesday the 23-year-old had been taken into custody. Charges are pending against him.

The woman went to a hospital for treatment and evaluation.

This article tagged under:

sex crimesManhattanNYC Subwaycrime stoppers
