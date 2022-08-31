Manhattan Stabbing Leaves 1 Dead on Sidewalk in Chelsea

A 38-year-old man was found stabbed to death on the sidewalk outside a Manhattan office building early Wednesday, authorities say.

Cops responding to a 911 call about a victim outside the 24-story skyscraper on Seventh Avenue in Chelsea just before 1 a.m. found the man stabbed multiple times in the chest. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The victim's identity has not been released, nor have any potential suspects been named. It's not clear what led to the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.