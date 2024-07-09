Mob tries to attack man who ‘threw my daughter in a garbage bag,' left body on NYC sidewalk

A man who had to be escorted from the Manhattan scene where a mob tried to attack him as NYPD officers cuffed him in connection with a murder investigation is charged with concealment of a human corpse, authorities said Tuesday.

Though he's not charged with murder in this case at this time, the man does have a history of an arrest on a murder charge -- in 1994, when he allegedly blew up a house as his uncle walked inside, investigators said.

He also faces menacing and criminal weapons possession charges in another case, the NYPD said.

It wasn't clear if prosecutors planned to seek upgraded charges against the man in the death of 31-year-old Yazmeen Williams, whose body was found in a sleeping bag, which was also bagged, thrown out with other trash for garbage pickup on an East 27th Street sidewalk in Kips Bay Friday. Cops say Williams had been shot in the head.

They ruled her death a homicide. It's not clear how long her body was in the sleeping bag before the grisly discovery.

Video and photos shared on social media show what appears to be a full-sized body covered in a dark sleeping bag that was further wrapped in black trash bags. Sources told NBC New York that surveillance video appeared to show a person in an electric wheelchair pulling the sleeping bag in tow.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Police said a man in his 50s was arrested in connection with the incident. Crowds tried to attack him. Officers and paramedics held the mob back while punches were thrown, as others were seen spitting on him.

Tensions were high until the man was put into an ambulance and taken to a nearby hospital.

The victim's mother, Nicole Williams, was there when he was led away.

"He’s disgusting… he looks like scum," said Williams. "They were angry. He ... took her life away ... threw my daughter in a garbage bag."

Attorney information for the man wasn't immediately available Tuesday.