Upper West Side

Manhattan Sinkhole Collapses Under 2 Park Cars

A sinkhole on a Manhattan street collapsed under two parked cars Sunday, prompting renewed criticism of the city’s infrastructure
News 4

A sinkhole on a Manhattan street collapsed under two parked cars Sunday, prompting renewed criticism of the city's infrastructure several days after heavy rains caused severe subway flooding.

There were no injuries reported after the sinkhole on the Upper West Side left an SUV with its back end stuck and the car behind it tilting forward.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“But this yet another reminder: NYC simply must invest more in upgrading our outdated infrastructure,” New York City Councilmember Mark Levine said on Twitter.

News

gun violence 2 hours ago

13-Year-Old Boy Among 2 Dead, 7 Injured in Sunday Shootings Across NYC: NYPD

Storm Team 4 55 mins ago

New Round of Storms Could Bring More Flash Flooding to Tri-State Monday

Levine posted pictures of the vehicles on Riverside Drive days after widely circulated videos showed water pouring into subway stations following heavy rain Thursday.

The vehicles had been removed by Sunday afternoon.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Upper West SideManhattansinkhole
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us