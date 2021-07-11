Manhattan Sinkhole Collapses Under 2 Park Cars

A sinkhole on a Manhattan street collapsed under two parked cars Sunday, prompting renewed criticism of the city's infrastructure several days after heavy rains caused severe subway flooding.

There were no injuries reported after the sinkhole on the Upper West Side left an SUV with its back end stuck and the car behind it tilting forward.

“But this yet another reminder: NYC simply must invest more in upgrading our outdated infrastructure,” New York City Councilmember Mark Levine said on Twitter.

Levine posted pictures of the vehicles on Riverside Drive days after widely circulated videos showed water pouring into subway stations following heavy rain Thursday.

The vehicles had been removed by Sunday afternoon.