Manhattan

NJ Man Arrested in Midtown Recording Studio Murder Mystery

A gun was recovered from outside the West 37th Street building, near the first victim, while the 34-year-old victim -- the one with the bullet to the head -- was found on the third floor https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/2-dead-in-midtown-manhattan-shooting-mystery/3674835/

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 24-year-old New Jersey man has been arrested on a charge of murder in a baffling double homicide at a Hell's Kitchen recording studio earlier this year, authorities say.

Kabal Reyes, of Linden, was apprehended Monday morning in the May 5 shooting on West 37th Street, the NYPD said. No details on what led authorities to Reyes or a motive for the shooting were immediately available.

It also wasn't clear if Reyes had an attorney.

The charges stem from the deaths of 34-year-old Kamir King, of Manhattan, and 24-year-old Devon Dillahunt, of Roselle. Dillahunt was found in front of the building.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He was shot in the back and pronounced dead a short time later, police said. Cops had said a handgun was found on Dillahunt. While cops were tending to him, others went inside the three-story walk-up and found King shot in the head.

He was also pronounced dead at a hospital. The relationship between the victims wasn't clear, nor was it clear how or if they knew their alleged killer.

This article tagged under:

Manhattangun violenceshootingMidtownhomicide
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us