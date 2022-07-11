NJ Man Arrested in Midtown Recording Studio Murder Mystery

A 24-year-old New Jersey man has been arrested on a charge of murder in a baffling double homicide at a Hell's Kitchen recording studio earlier this year, authorities say.

Kabal Reyes, of Linden, was apprehended Monday morning in the May 5 shooting on West 37th Street, the NYPD said. No details on what led authorities to Reyes or a motive for the shooting were immediately available.

It also wasn't clear if Reyes had an attorney.

The charges stem from the deaths of 34-year-old Kamir King, of Manhattan, and 24-year-old Devon Dillahunt, of Roselle. Dillahunt was found in front of the building.

He was shot in the back and pronounced dead a short time later, police said. Cops had said a handgun was found on Dillahunt. While cops were tending to him, others went inside the three-story walk-up and found King shot in the head.

He was also pronounced dead at a hospital. The relationship between the victims wasn't clear, nor was it clear how or if they knew their alleged killer.