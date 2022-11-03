central park

Manhattan Sex Attacks: Women Victimized in Central Park, Pier 45, Police Say

Both victims were taken to hospitals for evaluation; one person of interest is in custody in one of the cases

By Myles Miller

Two women -- one a 43-year-old jogger, the other unknown -- were victims of sex attacks in Manhattan early Thursday, and only one of the two men is in custody, according to police and law enforcement officials.

The man who was cuffed may have been behind a 1:30 a.m. attack on a woman in Central Park, near East 109th Street and East Drive, police say. A person of interest was taken into custody but no charges have been filed yet.

It didn't appear the woman knew her attacker either.

Hours later, in the Village, a 43-year-old woman running on Pier 45 was attacked, cops say. She told authorities she was attacked under the gazebo area by a man wearing a burgundy sweater, black pants and a yellow hat.

Cops say she told them he fled the scene on a Citi Bike.

Both victims were taken to hospitals for evaluation. No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

