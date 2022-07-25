2nd NJ Man Arrested in Baffling Manhattan Recording Studio Murders

A second New Jersey man has been arrested on a charge of murder in a baffling double homicide at a Manhattan recording studio earlier this year, authorities say.

Daniel Williams, a 21-year-old from Roselle, was charged Monday with a single count of murder in the May 5 shooting that killed 34-year-old Kamir King and 24-year-old Devon Dillahunt. King was from Manhattan. Dillahunt also lived in Roselle.

Williams' arrest comes two weeks after Kabal Reyes, of Linden, was charged with murder in the case. The connection between the New Jersey men and the victims wasn't immediately made clear. No motive has been shared, either.

Information on a possible attorney for Williams wasn't immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Surveillance video from the May 5 shooting showed the wild scene after bullets flew, with four people sprinting away from the studio and toward Eighth Avenue, and Dillahunt right behind them after he was shot in the torso.

Dillahunt was found in front of the building, after collapsing on the sidewalk.

He was pronounced dead a short time later, police said. Cops had said a handgun was found on Dillahunt. While cops were tending to him, others went inside the three-story walk-up and found King shot in the head.

He was also pronounced dead at a hospital. It wasn't clear if either he or King was targeted.

Police had said after apprehending the first suspect earlier this month that they were still looking for two others. With Williams now in custody, it's possible they're still looking for a fourth man in the case.

An investigation is ongoing.