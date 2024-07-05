Substance abuse counselor drove truck drunk into crowded NYC park, killing 3: sources

A New Jersey man now charged with driving under the influence in a deadly triple park killing on July 4 has worked as a substance abuse counselor and penned a book billed as a guide to living with addiction, law enforcement sources confirmed to News 4.

Authorities identified the driver of the gray F-150 that plowed into Corlears Hook Park in the Lower East Side on Thursday evening, killing three people and injuring eight others, as Daniel Hyden.

The 44-year-old has an address listed in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

Police said the driver was speeding on Water Street before blowing through a stop sign and jumping the sidewalk around 9 p.m., when he barreled into the park and struck people celebrating the Fourth of July.

Witnesses pulled him out of the truck and held him until officers arrived, authorities said. He was treated for head and facial lacerations, and later charged with driving under the influence.

Chief of Patrol John Chell said he expected additional charges to be brought against Hyden, including vehicular manslaughter.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Additionally, officials have said the man was not wearing a seatbelt and had a suspended license. He also refused drug testing, they said.

Attorney information for the 44-year-old was not immediately known.

Police investigators believe alcohol played a role in the July 4 deadly crash.

According to Hyden's LinkedIn profile, he currently works as a program director for three residential treatment programs in Manhattan.

In 2020, he published "The Sober Addict: A Guide on How to Be Functional With the Dysfunctional Disease of Addiction."

"Within the pages of DC Hyden's book, addicts, family members, enablers, and helpers will find unconventional ways to combat addiction from Onset to Remission," the book's description on Amazon reads.

Hyden's bio identifies him as a substance abuse counselor, instructor, public speaker and a wellness advocate, with a mission "to use his lifelong experience with addiction to teach addicts how to save themselves and achieve long-term recovery."

Law enforcement sources said Hyden had a prior arrest in February, where he was picked up for assault after allegedly punching a "fellow teacher" in the eye.

Authorities say a total of 11 people were hit in the parks fracas Thursday, including the three who lost their lives. The dead were identified by senior police officials as 59-year-old Lucille Pinkney, her 38-year-old son, Herman Pinkney, and an as yet unknown woman. A fourth person -- a 30-year-old woman -- was hospitalized in critical condition.

The other victims, who include an 11-year-old boy, were treated for minor injuries, senior police officials said.