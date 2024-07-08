Woman with gunshot to head thrown out with trash in Manhattan, cops say

Authorities are sharing new information Monday about the human remains found in a sleeping bag that had been left on a Manhattan sidewalk for trash pickup a few days ago.

They say the body found in a sleeping bag, which was also bagged, on East 27th Street, is that of a 31-year-old woman who had been shot in the head. Cops ruled her death a homicide. They haven't released her name.

Officers found the body when they responded to reports of a suspicious package with a foul smell outside of a building in Kips Bay. The remains were in a sleeping bag left alongside other garbage bags on the curb for pickup.

Video and photos shared on social media show what appears to be a full-sized body covered in a dark sleeping bag that was further wrapped in black trash bags.

No arrests have been made.

No other details were immediately available Monday.