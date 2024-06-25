Crime Stoppers

Manhattan hit-run driver wanted in woman's death

Police are looking for a driver who struck a woman in Manhattan early Tuesday and sped off, leaving her to die, authorities say.

Cops responding to a call about a pedestrian struck on 10th Avenue and West 58th Street shortly before 4 a.m. found the 28-year-old woman dead at the scene. They say a dark SUV hit her.

The victim is believed to be from Brooklyn.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

