Manhattan Groping Suspect Nabbed After Summer of Late-Night Assaults

A 20-year-old man from New York City was arrested early Saturday in connection to a string of late-night groping incidents up and down the island of Manhattan, police said.

Damian Baeza Rendon was arrested around 3:45 a.m. on charges of sexual abuse and forcible touching, linked to three separate incidents stretching back to late June.

NYPD officials said the Manhattan man struck as recently as Aug. 20, around 2 a.m., in East Harlem. Rendon is accused of running up behind a 33-year-old as she was walking home and pulling up her dress. He tore her underwear and grabbed her pelvis before running off, police said.

Nearly one month earlier, police said Rendon groped another woman, 30, on July 31, also around 2 a.m. in the morning. In that instance, he's accused of stopping in front of the woman and grabbing her on Greene Street in Soho.

According to the department, the first known assault came back on June 28 around 11:45 p.m. Police said the man ran up from behind a 22-year-old victim in Yorkville, where he pulled down her blouse and placed his mouth on her breast. Then he ran off.

Police officials didn't provide specifics on what led to Rendon's arrest early Saturday. Attorney information for the 20-year-old was not immediately known.