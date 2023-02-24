Manhattan

Central Park South Hotel Fire Draws Major FDNY Response

The flames were under control in less than two hours

By Jennifer Millman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A kitchen fire at a hotel on Central Park South sparked a major FDNY response early Friday, with more than 100 firefighters and EMS personnel responding to the scene overnight.

No injuries were reported in the Park Lane New York hotel blaze, which started in a second-floor kitchen and extended to the third and fourth floors through ductwork, according to officials.

Firefighters had the fire under control by about 4:15 a.m., less than two hours after getting the initial call.

No other details were immediately available.

