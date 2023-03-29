Manhattan Dog Walker Beaten to Pavement After Asking Driver to Slow Down: Cops

A 52-year-old man walking his dog on the Upper East Side before sundown a day ago was attacked by a motorcyclist he flagged down for driving recklessly, police said Wednesday.

The victim was out with his pup near East 90th Street and First Avenue around 7 p.m. when he told NYPD officers he spotted a green motorcycle being driven too fast, cops said. The dog owner asked the motorcyclist to slow down, at which point the man went over to the dog owner and punched him in the face multiple times with a closed fist.

The dog owner fell to the ground amid the blows, and cops say the motorcyclist continued to beat him up in the face before driving off eastbound on East 90th Street. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

There were no reported injuries to the dog.

Police released surveillance images of the biker and his motorcycle (above).

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.