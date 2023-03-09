NYC Bodega Killer's White Suit Found Behind Park Avenue Building, Police Say

The masked man who killed a Manhattan bodega clerk with a gunshot to the head during an attempted robbery Friday night and has been linked to at least there other armed convenience store robberies in two other boroughs over the last month was caught on camera dumping the trademark coveralls he wore in each case, top NYPD officials say.

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig confirmed Thursday that the suspect, who has not been publicly identified, was seen on surveillance footage tossing the painter's-style coveralls behind a building at some point after he allegedly robbed a Bronx deli, which cops have said was 22 minutes after he is believed to have killed the Upper East Side clerk.

The suit was recovered Tuesday night about a half-mile from another deli, Essig said, and is being processed. Investigators believe they may be closing in on the suspect, though declined to say if they had a person of interest.

Bodega workers are calling for change after an employee was shot and killed late Friday. Adam Harding reports. Adam Harding reports.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

He's wanted in four New York City deli robberies since late February, though only the one last Friday night turned deadly. Authorities didn't identify the 67-year-old victim in what they called a "horrific murder," but described him as a fixture of the East 81st Street and Third Avenue community.

Those leaving notes at a growing memorial knew the man as "Michael."

A witness who had been in the store around 11:30 p.m. that night and escaped the terrifying scene told police the gunman walked in wearing a full ensemble -- the kind of white outfit you'd see a painter wear on the job -- and a dark mask to conceal his face.

The witness said the gunman pointed the weapon at the witness, then ordered the person to lay down and empty the person's pockets. The suspect then turned his attention to the clerk and started to hit him with the butt of the gun. As that attack was happening, cops say the witness ran out of the deli.

Once outside, the witness reported hearing a shot, according to the NYPD. The clerk was found dead behind the counter with a single bullet to the head. The gunman was seen fleeing the scene on a dark scooter.

Top NYPD officials say that's the same outfit and same ride that the same man allegedly used in three other robberies, two prior to the deadly Manhattan holdup and then the Bronx one shortly after the Upper East Side slay.

The two crimes that established the pattern happened in Brooklyn. In the first case, on Saturday, Feb. 25, cops say they believe the same gunman walked into the Sunset Bagel Shop on Foster Avenue, removed some amount of money and cellphones and fled the store on a dark scooter. Again he was wearing the dark face mask and painter's coveralls.

Days later, on March 1, he allegedly walked into the Super Deli on Manhattan Avenue -- this time in the late morning -- and he pretended to make a purchase. Then he flashed the gun, announced a robbery and stole cigarettes and cash before riding off on the scooter. The Friday night Bronx deli robbery after the Manhattan shooting was similar to that.

In all, police said the robber in the Hazmat suit has stolen more than $3,000 cash. None of the other robberies involved deadly violence -- and the NYPD says it understands how much the shooting -- and the serial robber on the loose -- is rattling the community.

"'We stand in solidarity with thousands of hard-working New Yorkers who earn their living in our neighborhood bodegas," NYPD First Deputy Commissioner Edward Caban said last week from the scene.

"We are all outraged by this act of violence. Each of us here grew up in this city. We know what the neighborhood bodega means. For some of us, it was like an extension of our living rooms. The clerk behind the counter was like family. It doesn't surprise me that people have left cards, candles and flowers here," Caban said.

Mayor Eric Adams weighed in earlier this week, imploring all business owners to have customers lower their masks before entering.

"Let's be clear: Some of these characters going into stores that are wearing a mask, they're not doing it because they are afraid of the pandemic," Adams said, adding that lowering masks would let cameras get better video of faces.

The union that represents many bodegas in the city also pushed for a change in mask policy at all bodegas, at very least having the masks come down temporarily in order to get a look at customers walking in. Some stores may also consider installing buzzers.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

The plan will focus on child and family mental health, addressing the overdose crisis, and supporting new yorkers living with serious mental illness.