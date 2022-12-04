Man Wounded in Bronx Shootout With Police After Brief Pursuit: NYPD

Two men are in police custody following a brief pursuit of a reportedly stolen car and a shootout in the Bronx with the officers who gave chase, the NYPD said Sunday.

Police responding to a report of a car break-in late Saturday stumbled upon a separate crime in progress when they spotted a car driving recklessly a few minutes before midnight, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said at an overnight briefing.

A check of the car's license plates told the officers the vehicle had been reported stolen, the chief added.

Officers pursued the driver to 161 Street and Summit Avenue in the Grand Concourse section of the Bronx, where they were able to take one of the car's occupants into custody without incident. The second man, Chell said, fled on foot.

Another brief chase followed, this one on foot, as officers ran after the man across the 161st footbridge.

"At this time, members of the 3-0 Precinct engage this person in an exchange of gunfire. After this exchange of gunfire, the individual runs into the marsh area right here next to the Major Deegan and a second gunfire exchange occurs," Chell said.

There was a roughly 10-minute break in the gunfire as NYPD Aviation units lit up the marsh. It was during the second exchange that police said the suspect was wounded.

“Immediately after being shot, our officers picked up this male physically, brought him up to the side of the highway to render lifesaving aid,” Chell said.

The police chief said the suspect, 39, is known to police but did not give further information about the man. He also said to firearms were recovered.

The injured man was rushed to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition.