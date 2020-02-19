Man Working on Car Killed When Vehicle Rolls Over Him

What to Know A man working on a car in the driveway of his rural southern New Jersey home was killed when the vehicle rolled on top of him, authorities said

Paul Barrie, 40, of Folsom, was pronounced dead around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday, shortly after state police arrived at his home

The car was on a ramp when it somehow rolled back on top of Barrie, authorities said

A man working on a car in the driveway of his rural southern New Jersey home was killed when the vehicle rolled on top of him, authorities said.

Paul Barrie, 40, of Folsom, was pronounced dead around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday, shortly after state police arrived at his home. The accident had apparently occurred several hours earlier, though it's not clear how long Barrie was trapped before he was found.

The car was on a ramp when it somehow rolled back on top of Barrie, authorities said. The death remains under investigation but appears to have been an accident.