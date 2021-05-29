Queens

Man Working in Queens Gets Hand Mangled in Meat Grinder: Officials

A man got his arm caught in a meat grinder while on the job in Queens Saturday morning, police and fire officials said.

The 25-year-old employee was reportedly working on the machine when his sleeve got caught in the grinder around 9:30 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

FDNY crews responded to the location at 108th Street in Forest Hills to rescue the man. They had to disassemble the meat grinder and disentangle his arm, FDNY officials said.

News

covid-19 vaccine incentive 4 hours ago

NY Virus Rate Drops to All-Time Low; NYC Brings Vaccines to Beaches

Storm Team 4 May 28

Wet Memorial Day Weekend Puts Damper on Start to Summer, With Temps Near Record Lows

Police said the man's hand was mangled, but the extent of his condition wasn't immediately known.

He was then transported to a hospital in Queens.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

QueensNYPDFDNYforest hills
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us