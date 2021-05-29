Man Working in Queens Gets Hand Mangled in Meat Grinder: Officials

A man got his arm caught in a meat grinder while on the job in Queens Saturday morning, police and fire officials said.

The 25-year-old employee was reportedly working on the machine when his sleeve got caught in the grinder around 9:30 a.m.

FDNY crews responded to the location at 108th Street in Forest Hills to rescue the man. They had to disassemble the meat grinder and disentangle his arm, FDNY officials said.

Police said the man's hand was mangled, but the extent of his condition wasn't immediately known.

He was then transported to a hospital in Queens.