Man, Woman Wanted in Subway Knife Attack That Left Rider Badly Wounded

Police are looking for a man and woman they say attacked a 27-year-old subway rider in Brooklyn, stabbing him repeatedly in the head and torso, when a verbal confrontation turned violent late last month, authorities say.

It wasn't clear what prompted the argument between the pair and the victim on a southbound A train as it approached Jay Street Borough Hall around 7 p.m. Sept. 20. But it escalated quickly -- and the male suspect allegedly whipped out a knife.

He and the woman fled the train when it stopped at the station. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but was expected to survive.

Authorities released surveillance images of the suspects near the turnstiles. Anyone with information about them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.