Brooklyn

Man, Woman Wanted in Subway Knife Attack That Left Rider Badly Wounded

subway train attack
Handout

Police are looking for a man and woman they say attacked a 27-year-old subway rider in Brooklyn, stabbing him repeatedly in the head and torso, when a verbal confrontation turned violent late last month, authorities say.

It wasn't clear what prompted the argument between the pair and the victim on a southbound A train as it approached Jay Street Borough Hall around 7 p.m. Sept. 20. But it escalated quickly -- and the male suspect allegedly whipped out a knife.

He and the woman fled the train when it stopped at the station. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but was expected to survive.

Local

wipes 55 mins ago

Cottonelle Wipes Recalled Over Risk of Bacterial Infection

COVID-19 4 hours ago

‘We Have to Turn the Tide:' NY Clusters Drive Hospitalizations to Highest Levels Since June

Authorities released surveillance images of the suspects near the turnstiles. Anyone with information about them is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BrooklynCRIME STOPPERSAssaultsubway crime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us