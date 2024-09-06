Man and woman shot during parking spot fight outside Bronx apartment building

An argument between two people arguing over a parking spot in the Bronx ended with a man and a woman getting shot, according to law enforcement officials.

The fight starting around 9 a.m. Thursday outside an apartment building on Bryant Avenue near Jennings Street in Corona Park East, police said. It was during the fight that a 66-year-old man took out a gun and started waving it around.

The other man then grabbed the weapon and shot the victim multiple times in the chest with his own gun, according to police sources. Another woman by her car in the area was also shot, as a stray bullet struck her in the foot, police said.

The injured man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police. The other woman shot was not badly injured.

It was not clear if the victim and the shooter knew each other prior to the incident. The shooter was still on the run, police said, while the victim was charged with criminal possession of a firearm.