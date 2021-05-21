Man, Woman Die on NYC Expressway Following Crash With Tractor-Trailer: Police

Two people were killed early Friday after their vehicle crashed into a tractor-trailer on a New York City expressway, according to police.

The deceased have not been identified but police say they were a man and a woman in a sedan struck the trailer on the southbound lanes of the Major Deegan Expressway at Fordham before 1 a.m. So far, no arrests have been made.

It's unclear what occurred before the fatal incident.

The southbound lanes were closed for hours but officials expect to reopen the lanes ahead of morning rush hour. No other information was immediately available.