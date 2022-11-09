Man With Gunshot Wound to Head Found In Back Seat of SUV Following Queens Crash: NYPD

A disturbing discovery was made in the backseat of an SUV in Queens after the driver of the vehicle was seen running away following a head-on crash, police said — leaving behind a man who had been shot in the head.

Officers made the gruesome find after 6 p.m., according to police and witnesses. A black Range Rover SUV with Connecticut license plates had been driving fast on Parsons Boulevard in Flushing when it slammed into a white van that had been stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of Sanford Avenue.

Immediately after striking the van, the driver of the SUV got out and ran off, with a bag in hand, police sources said. The driver of the van was not seriously injured and stayed at the scene of the crash while speaking to a witness.

Police arrived shortly after, and an officer looked in the back seat to find a man who had been shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The driver of the white van was also taken to a nearby hospital, where he was said to be OK.

The victim was later identified by police sources as 48-year-old Myron Dukes. It was not immediately clear where Dukes had been killed, whether it was in the car or another location.

The back window of the SUV had been left shattered. No arrests had yet been made, with police searching for the driver.

An investigation is ongoing.