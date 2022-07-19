Man With Autism Beaten in NYC Building Lobby by Rod-Wielding Attacker: Cops

Police are looking for a stranger they say attacked a 33-year-old man with autism in a Brooklyn building lobby last week.

The victim was seated in the lobby of a building near York and Gold streets around 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 11, when cops say the stranger approached him and started to hit him multiple times with an object.

It's not clear what the object was but the NYPD released surveillance footage (above) that shows the suspect in front of the door with what looks like a wooden rod of some sort. The victim ran from his attack and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

It's not clear in which direction the suspect was last seen headed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.