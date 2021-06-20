Man Who Walked Out of NY Hospital Found Dead 1 Month Later

The body of a man who went missing when he walked out of a hospital emergency room in New York's Hudson Valley region one month ago was found, authorities said.

Andrew Neiman’s body was found on the shore of the Hudson River in Poughkeepsie on Wednesday, the Poughkeepsie Journal reported. His identity was confirmed on Friday, according to his sister’s Facebook page dedicated to the search.

The 48-year-old Neiman, who was from St. Louis but was visiting family in New York, walked out of the emergency room at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital on May 21 while awaiting transfer to a psychiatric unit, the Journal reported.

A GoFundMe page set up by Neiman's family to raise funds for a private investigator described Neiman as having a history of mental illness.

The missing man’s sister, Emily Abramson, told the New York Post that her brother suffered “a psychotic break” while staying with her family in Ulster County.

TV host Andy Cohen shared Neiman's missing poster on his Facebook page and appealed for help in finding him. Cohen told NBC's“Today” show that he and Neiman went to the same summer camp — Nebagamon in Wisconsin — and the same St. Louis high school. "I’m praying for his safe return, along with a lot of folks in St. Louis,” the Bravo host said.

Funds raised through theGoFundMe page will be used the support Neiman's 8-year-old daughter and to cover funeral costs, according to the post on the crowdfunding site.