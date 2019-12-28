Man Who Sucker Punched NYPD Officer Released Without Bail; Police Unions Tweet Outrage

What to Know A man was caught on video sucker punching an NYPD officer in Brooklyn

Police arrested 40-year-old Steven Haynes, who the PBA said was later released without bail

Several unions tweeted their anger Saturday

A New York Police Department officer was punched and wrested to the ground in Brooklyn this week, and it was all caught on camera.

The Sergeants Benevolent Association tweeted video of the attack Saturday that shows 40-year-old Steven Haynes sucker punch the officer.

The NYPD says the officers had told Haynes to move off of the sidewalk where he had allegedly been drinking alcohol and blocking pedestrians.

Another ATTACK on NYPD Cops!Was this officer working alone? Who was saying “Mr. Get off of him”? All street cops BE CAREFUL, the city is falling and YOU are the first target. pic.twitter.com/PfISCPFn9l — SBA (@SBANYPD) December 28, 2019

It was then that Haynes punched the officer and wrestled him to the ground.

The officer's partner is heard calling for backup before shouting and using a baton to try to remove Haynes.

"Get off of him! Get off of him!" the officer can be heard yelling while Haynes lays atop of the officer he sucker punched, refusing the orders.

Haynes was eventually removed and arrested on several charges including resisting arrest, assaulting an officer, and disorderly conduct.

The union representing the cops tweeted a statement from PBA President Pat Lynch, first given to the NY Post: "When will our elected leaders admit that the streets are out of control? The perps know they can sucker punch a cop and escape with no consequences. And cops know that City Hall will not back them up. The situation is getting more dangerous by the day."

By Saturday, Haynes had been released.

The PBA tweeted again Saturday night, repeating "perps know they can sucker punch a cop and escape with no consequences," and saying Haynes had been released without bail.

NBC New York spoke to Haynes on Saturday, who expressed regret for how the situation unfolded.

Haynes says he was resting on the sidewalk Thursday, from a leg injury he's had for years, when the officers approached and asked him to move.

"Yeah, I feel bad," Haynes reflects back on his actions.