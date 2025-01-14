Bridgeport

Man who beat Bridgeport mom, children re-arrested for violating protective order: warrant

New court documents say that in a phone call to the children's mother, the man suggested she adopt his biological son as a replacement for the child he allegedly killed.

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A man accused of brutally beating a family member and her two young children with a baseball bat in Bridgeport has been re-arrested for violating a protective order nearly two dozen times, a new arrest warrant states.

Abdulrahim Sulaiman, 38, of Bridgeport, was arrested in September for severely beating a woman and her children, including 4- and 6-year-old boys. The 6-year-old child later died.

The 6-year-old sustained critical injuries and the little boy's mother and 4-year-old brother sustained injuries that left them in critical, but stable condition, according to authorities.

The investigation started when officers responded to a home in the 2400 block of Main Street in Bridgeport on Sept. 25, 2024, summoned by several 911 calls reporting that a man was severely beating a woman and her children.

One of those calls was from the mother herself, who begged police for help and said Sulaiman was hitting her and her children with a bat, according to the affidavit. The first officer at the scene saw Sulaiman walking toward him, with blood on his hands and arms, and muttering to himself, according to court records.

Sulaiman was taken into custody, and the mother and children were found seeking refuge in a nearby apartment, according to court documents.

When police spoke to the children’s mother, she told them that Sulaiman had been smoking angel dust and he had beaten her in the past. She also told officers that he had threatened her with a gun and threatened to kill her and her children, according to the court records.

A man who is accused of brutally beating a family member and her two young children with a baseball bat in Bridgeport on Wednesday morning appeared in court on Thursday and his bond has been set at $10 million.

One of the children died a few days after the incident, and Sulaiman's charges were upgraded to murder with special circumstances. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) determined that the child died of blunt force injury to the head and their death was ruled a homicide, according to an arrest warrant.

As a condition of a protective order put in place, Sulaiman was told not to have any contact with the mother. Documents show that he called her over two dozen times in the month of October.

New court documents say that Sulaiman is not the biological father of the children he hurt, but in a phone call to the children's mother, he suggested she adopt his biological son as a replacement for the child he allegedly killed.

Authorities said Sulaiman asked the woman to lie and "sacrifice herself" to prison time with him. The woman told Sulaiman, "Even if I lie and do this, and whatever case might be...our neighbor witnessed everything," the warrant states.

In their phone conversations, Sulaiman and the woman referred to each other as husband and wife, saying they loved and missed each other, according to court documents.

Sulaiman faces additional charges including 21 counts of criminal violation of a protective order and tampering with a witness.

