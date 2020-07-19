Man Wanted in Deadly Brooklyn E-Bike Store Shooting

Police are looking for a man they say shot and killed a 23-year-old man at a Brooklyn e-bike store.

The NYPD released surveillance video that shows the alleged suspect and another man at the Crown Heights store around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Police officials say the men were arguing when the suspected gunman shot Nicholas Isaac. He was shot multiple times, with gunshot wounds to his legs and torso, police said.

Isaac, of Brooklyn, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooter took off on a black scooter, according to police. He was scene fleeing the store wearing a black baseball cap, black clothes and a blue backpack.

No arrests were made as of Sunday evening.

According to NYPD data obtained by News 4, there were 54 shootings in the past week that injured 67 people. That's up from 20 shootings from the same week last year.

There were the same number of murders last week over the same week the year before: six.