Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
gun violence

Man Wanted in Deadly Brooklyn E-Bike Store Shooting

No arrests were made as of Sunday evening

suspect flees scene of shooting at brooklyn bike store
NYPD

Police are looking for a man they say shot and killed a 23-year-old man at a Brooklyn e-bike store.

The NYPD released surveillance video that shows the alleged suspect and another man at the Crown Heights store around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Police officials say the men were arguing when the suspected gunman shot Nicholas Isaac. He was shot multiple times, with gunshot wounds to his legs and torso, police said.

News

Fahim Saleh 8 hours ago

Murder Suspect Partied, Hid in Plain Sight Following Death of NYC Tech Entrepreneur

Storm Team 4 Jul 17

First Day of Brutal Heat Wave Arrives. Here’s How to Stay Safe

Isaac, of Brooklyn, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooter took off on a black scooter, according to police. He was scene fleeing the store wearing a black baseball cap, black clothes and a blue backpack.

No arrests were made as of Sunday evening.

According to NYPD data obtained by News 4, there were 54 shootings in the past week that injured 67 people. That's up from 20 shootings from the same week last year.

There were the same number of murders last week over the same week the year before: six.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

gun violenceCrime and CourtsCrown Heights
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us