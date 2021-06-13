Bronx

Man Wanted in Connecticut Slaying Is Arrested in the Bronx

handcuffs on a black background
Getty Images

Police in Connecticut have charged a New York man with killing a man in Waterbury last month.

Waterbury police said Sunday that Gerome Philips was taken into custody in the Bronx last Tuesday by U.S. Marshals. He was extradited to Waterbury on Friday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The 23-year-old Philips faces murder and weapons charges in connection with the slaying of 25-year-old James Smith. Smith died of multiple gunshot wounds on May 13. He had recently moved to Waterbury from New York, according to police.

News

Queens 8 hours ago

Lyft Driver Killed in NYC Overnight in Crash With Alleged Drunk Driver

Long Island 7 hours ago

Police Banned from NYC Pride Parade Welcomed at Long Island Festivities

Philips was being held on $2 million bail and was scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Monday. Waterbury police didn’t have information on whether he had retained an attorney.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

BronxWaterburyUS Marshals
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us