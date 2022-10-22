NYC Subway

Man Wanted in Brooklyn Subway Shove Seen Charging Rider in Random Transit Attack

NYC subway violence is on the rise -- and five people have been killed in the transit system in just the last few weeks. The mayor plans to address the uptick at a weekend "Crime Summit" at Gracie Mansion

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police released new video overnight of Friday afternoon's frightening subway shove that saw another New Yorker injured within the city's transit system in yet another seemingly random attack.

The images put out by the NYPD appear to show the perp responsible for sending a man onto the tracks at the Brooklyn station at Myrtle and Wyckoff avenues servicing L and M lines. Cops said the stranger "charged" and shoved the 32-year-old victim to the trackbed. It happened shortly before 3 p.m.

It wasn't clear if any words were exchanged prior to the shove, but police called the latest transit unprovoked. The victim was treated at the scene and was not hit by a train. Physically, the person was expected to be OK.

Police say the suspect was described as being about 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt and black vest as he ran east on Myrtle Avenue.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Man seen entering subway station wanted for violent shove in Bushwick.
NYPD
Man seen entering subway station wanted for violent shove in Bushwick.

Friday's shove comes just a day after two other subway attacks -- one involving a kitchen knife and another involving a samurai sword -- amid an uptick in violence that has seen five people killed in the transit system in the last few weeks.

Earlier this week, a 48-year-old Queens man died after falling to the tracks in Jackson Heights amid an argument over a dropped cellphone with another straphanger, authorities have said. A 50-year-old man has been arrested in that case.

NBC New York's Melissa Colorado reports.

That death marked the ninth in the subway system in 2022 and the fifth in two weeks.

Mayor Eric Adams has sought to assure New Yorkers the system, which buckled under the pandemic, along with much else in the five boroughs, is safe. He is expected to address transit crime among a number of other factors at a weekend "Crime Summit" at Gracie Mansion. Roughly 40 people are expected to attend.

More Coverage

NYC Subway Oct 20

Samurai Sword-Wielder Attacks NYC Subway Rider — Who Was Charged in 2019 Bomb Scare

NYC Subway Oct 20

‘My Girlfriend Is a Hero!' Man Stabbed in NYC Subway Attack Says Partner Saved His Life

NYC Subway Oct 18

50-Year-Old Arrested in NYC Subway Death, Transit System's 5th Fatality in 2 Weeks

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

NYC SubwayBrooklynCRIME STOPPERSsubway violenceBushwick
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us