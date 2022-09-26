subway crime

Man Wanted for Sucker-Punching On-Duty Subway Conductor in the Bronx

Surveillance videos captured the suspect wanted for punching an MTA conductor in the face as he fled from the station.
NYPD

Police are on the lookout for a man they say randomly attacked a 46-year-old MTA conductor while he was on the job in the Concourse Village section of the Bronx on September 20.

According to investigators, the conductor had just pulled into the East 149 Street and Grand Concourse station around 7:30 p.m. and opened the train car window when the suspect approached and punched him in the face, totally unprovoked. He then fled in an unknown direction.

The conductor was taken to Lincoln Hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were deemed non-life threatening.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

