Man Wanted for Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old in NYC Park Is Arrested: Police

Police have arrested a man who they say attacked and sexually attacked a teenager in a Bronx park on Monday.

The suspect, 18-year-old Rahmel Bali, was charged Thursday with criminal sexual act, criminal obstruction of breathing, assault and harassment, according to the NYPD. He allegedly grabbed the 13-year-old victim as they were walking home from school in Crotona Park, police said.

Bali is accused of throwing the teen to the ground, removing part of their clothing and sexually assaulting them.

Police say he also stole the victim's phone before taking off.

The teen was transported to the hospital where she was treated and released, according to the NYPD.