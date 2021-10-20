Man Wanted for Sexual Assault in NJ Park May Be Tied to Another Attack: Police

A man wanted for a sexual assault of a woman in a Middlesex County, New Jersey, park last month may be connected to another attack over the summer, police said Tuesday.

The victim was walking on a path in Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park in the afternoon of Sept. 28 when the suspect, who was armed with a weapon, approached her and sexually assaulted her, according to prosecutors. Authorities have released a sketch photo of the suspect who they described as a man in his 40s or 50s, approximately 5'6" tall and he was believed to have been riding a bike.

The assault has similiarities to another attack on July 18 at Duke Island Park in, Somerset County, prosecutors said.

An investigation into the two incidents is ongoing and authorities asked anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area to contact the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office or the South Brunswick Police Department.