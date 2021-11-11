Crotona Park

Man Wanted for Midday Sex Assault of 13-Year-Old in Bronx Park: Police

Police are searching for a man who they say attacked and sexually assaulted a teenager in a Bronx park on Monday.

The suspect — last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers and a black hat — grabbed the 13-year-old victim as they were walking home from school in Crotona Park, according to police. He then threw the teen to the ground, removed part of their clothing and assaulted them.

Police say the man stole the victim's phone and then took off.

The teen was transported to the hospital where she was treated and released, according to the NYPD.

In their search for the suspect, the police department released images of the suspect on Thursday and asked anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

