Man Wanted for Hate Crime After Spitting At, Attacking Victim on NYC Subway: Police

Police are searching for a man who was seen on video shouting anti-gay slurs during an apparent attack on the subway.

The incident occurred on March 19 just before 2:30 p.m., police said. A 22-year-old man was on a northbound A train approaching the 190th Street station in Washington Heights when he was approached by another man, who sat across from him and stated "I wish I had my pepper spray" before spitting at him, according to police.

The man made another pepper-spray comment and spat again, which led to the victim standing up. The suspect then charged at the victim, grabbing him by the hair before punching him several times in the face and head, police said.

Video showed the suspect rip hair from the victim's head, then use a anti-gay slur he said he was "sick of."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The victim suffered cuts and bruises during the attack, and was hospitalized but expected to recover.

The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).