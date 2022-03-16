Man Wanted for Arson Suffolk County

Police and Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are looking for a man accused of setting a car on fire in West Babylon on February 16.

Officers say it was around 5 a.m. when the man set fire to a car parked in front of a row of residential buildings, damaging the entire front. The fire also spread to two other vehicles.

The suspect fled and police say he was last seen wearing a red jacket and gray pants.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.