Yorkie in one hand and blade in the other, man slices victim's stomach on NYC sidewalk

Shocking surveillance video showed a broad daylight brawl between two men on a Manhattan sidewalk in which the suspect sliced the victim's stomach with a blade — carrying out the terrifying attack with a terrier in tow.

The showdown on 54th Street near Ninth Avenue in Hell's Kitchen was captured by a security camera outside a deli Monday afternoon. The two men involved exchange words, and the brouhaha quickly escalated.

One of the men could be seen walking a small dog, believed to be a Yorkie, on a leash in his right hand. He then switched it to his left hand, using the opposite hand to pull out a blade.

The dog walker swung repeatedly at the 56-year-old victim, who grabbed a nearby construction cone and swung back. The victim was slashed across the stomach before the other man took off casually, with the Yorkie following him while crossing Ninth Avenue.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Police said the knife-wielding dog walker told the injured man “I’m gonna cut you." Detectives were looking to talk to anyone who may have witnesses the attack.

Those who live in the area were disturbed by the attack.

"When does it stop? Like this ain’t the old neighborhood. This is like a new era of whack jobs," said Richie Friendly, who was born and raised in Hell's Kitchen. "What do you do? Tell me. You gotta stay on point, how comfortable is that? You walk your dogs or walk on the street. You’re afraid of who you bump into now. You don’t know whether you say hi or you put your hands up."

The injured man is expected to recover. Police said it was not immediately clear what may have provoked the fight.